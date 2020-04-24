Housing first responders who have been on the frontline of testing many people for symptoms of the coronavirus or have tested patients with positive cases of COVID-19 was one of the issues being discussed here in Wharton, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
This matter was presented by OEM Coordinator Steve Johnson to Wharton elected officials during a regular city council meeting this month.
“We’re trying to identify some place we may be able to house first responders who are the most at risk individuals of contracting the disease and having to go through some type of quarantine,” Johnson said.
When speaking to motel owners, Johnson said many were hesitant to house first responders. Another option a request by Wharton County Junior College of use of a dorm building.
“After discussing it with city staff, it was an option we were not able to pursue,” Johnson said.
Several medical facilities in Wharton County have been testing residents since late last month. The county’s OEM, led by Coordinator Andy Kirkland, has updated the community every day whether there are new positive COVID-10 cases or not.
It was not until Tuesday, April 7 that WC had begun to report that residents who had previously tested positive were now recovering.
Johnson said lack of housing has put not only first responders in peril, but families, too.
“We’re doing this so we may be able to give the first responders an opportunity to be able to fulfill their requirements for quarantine, and who do not want to go home and take a chance of infecting their families,” Johnson said. “We’re giving them an opportunity, although it would be a choice that they would make.”
The Wharton County Recovery Team (WCRT) has also been contacted to use trailers for first responders.
The use of these trailers would be for something very different than what they originally commissioned for. They were obtained for flood victims after Hurricane Harvey hit here in 2017.
Johnson said two primary sites for the trailers to be located are the Wharton Police Department and behind the Wharton Civic Center because they are both secure.
Public works and electricians would be contacted to make use of several trailers.
There was no action by the city council on this item, but City Manager Andres Garza said the city staff would be planning on Wharton PD as the site to place trailers, although a number was not presented.
Garza added that the trailers would be for city employees, too, should they test positive for COVID-19 in their capacity while serving the city.
