The Wharton County’s Emergency Management reported last week that outdoor burning would be allowed again after a considerable amount of precipitation fell in a wide area for several days.
Andy Kirkland, coordinator with WC Emergency Management, made this burn ban announcement on Friday, Sept. 13.
Kirkland said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index average value for the county was 493 (309-637). He said the burn ban for the county was off effective 10 a.m.
He also said all outdoor burning rules would apply, and that residents were urged to contact the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office if one was going to conduct a controlled burn.
He also released portions of a Texas Commission on Environment Quality rules that pertain to general requirements for allowable outdoor burning.
Some of them are:
• Burning shall be commenced and conducted only when wind direction and other meteorological conditions are such that smoke and other pollutants will not cause adverse effects to any public road, landing strip, navigable water, or off-site structure containing sensitive receptor(s).
• If at any time the burning causes or may tend to cause smoke to blow onto or across a road or highway, it is the responsibility of the person initiating the burn to post flag-persons on affected roads.
• Electrical insulation, treated lumber, plastics, non-wood construction/demolition materials, heavy oils, asphaltic materials, potentially explosive materials, chemical wastes, and items containing natural or synthetic rubber must not be burned.
On Aug. 28, Kirkland reported the KBDI average value was 544 (210 – 704).
The KBDI value going into the first week of September was 556 (195-723).
The burn ban was called Aug. 8 when the KBDI value was reported to be 544.
WC forecast
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Kirkland said he was on a conference call with the National Weather Service.
“This forecast shows our area receiving 7-10 inches of rain in the next three days from 7 a.m. (Sept. 17) to 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20),” he said. “This also places those type totals into counties to our north and east, possibly falling (in) the San Bernard River watershed.”
He said at this time he did not expect the Colorado River to flood in Wharton County, but law enforcement could be busy all around.
“Prepare for many county road closures ... especially at night,” Kirkland said.
“The good news is our local NWS is not calling for conference calls – that will be the first indication of local Houston area problems.
“When the models put out “bullseyes” for potential very heavy rain remember this ... in 2017 Wharton County was forecast to receive an additional 20 to 30 inches of rain. It went 50 to 100 miles to our east, so large forecast misses are possible.
“Keep track of your expenses as if this may become a federal disaster area, including preparatory costs.
“We will be taking the state conference call at noon today in the EOC – government and law enforcement personnel are welcome to attend.”
On Tuesday, a flash flood watch was in effect for the county that began at 1 p.m. that day.
Imelda forms
Stephen Johnson, coordinator with the City of Wharton Emergency Management, said on Tuesday “the system in the Gulf of Mexico is now classified as a depression and has also been given the name Imelda because of the probability of forming a tropical storm before landfall later this evening or tonight (Sept. 17). The forecast for rain has not changed and is still in the 7 inch to 10 inche range. This rainfall is in a three day period. Some locations could receive higher amounts with stronger storms or training of storms. With this forecast it appears that Tropical Depression 11 would be moving north and then northwest. We continue to be in the area for slight risk of excess rainfall. Keep aware of changing conditions.”
