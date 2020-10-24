Wharton County Junior College recently received a visit from U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, who has represented Texas’ 27th Congressional District since 2018.
WCJC President Betty McCrohan, WCJC board of trustees, and college faculty and staff accompanied Cloud on a personal tour of the Johnson Health Occupations Center on the Wharton campus. Renovations were completed in March of 2019 at a cost of $6.5 million. The center houses the bulk of the college’s Allied Health programs. The Johnson Foundation and Gulf Coast Medical Foundation were instrumental in providing funding for the project.
Cloud received a first-hand look at various Allied Health program areas. Program instructors discussed training protocols and demonstrated some of the equipment’s capabilities for the congressman.
Texas’ 27th Congressional District encompasses Aransas, Calhoun, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties, in addition to parts of Bastrop, Caldwell, Gonzales and San Patricio counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.