The following is a Public Works report provided by Director John A. Plaia to City Manager Andres Garza and the Wharton City Council for Jan. 20 through Feb. 20: 

Streets 

Asphalt all City streets 

Maintenance all equipment; Completed inspections for equipment\vehicles due for the month 

Mow and weed-eat all City right of ways 

Street sweeper swept all City streets 

Repair/Replace street and stop signs 

Clean signs 

Mowed at the Airport 

Mowed Hwy 59 south and north 

Loaded containers at 526 S Ford St of house debris for Wharton County Recovery Team 

Repaired damage sidewalk part of driveway at 200 N. Resident 

Break out concrete on 402 E. Emily and loaded into containers debris for Wharton County Recovery Team 

Break up concrete slab at 529 Wilkes St for Wharton County Recovery Team 

Delivered and spread 1 cu yard of limestone at 2524 Nelga 

Road repair at the Airport; Picked up windrows at Airport; Sealed off section of road with cold mix at Airport 

Inspect roads for 2020 Street Maintenance Program 

Loaded and hauled dirt from Harris Park old restroom to landfill and stockpiled 

Dressed up field area at Harris Park 

Patched edge of road along Santa Fe 

Bladed Black Street 

Bladed Valhalla Drive 

Inspected sidewalks to be removed 

Moved brush pile from under tree at 209 Moutray so WCA could pick up per work order received from Code Enforcement 

Delivered and picked up barricades for Senior Serve at the Civic center 

Spread limestone at 712 Branch 

Loaded material at Just Do It Now 

Drainage 

Cleaned catch basins during heavy rain 

Dig out ditch in front of 2604 N. Fulton to improve drainage and reset driveway 

Cleaned out ditch on E. Emily between N. Fulton and N. Rusk to improve drainage 

Surveyed ditch at along the end of Stadium Drive 

Repaired pipe separation at 2709 N. Fulton 

Repaired pipe separation at 415 Washington 

