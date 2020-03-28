The following is a Public Works report provided by Director John A. Plaia to City Manager Andres Garza and the Wharton City Council for Jan. 20 through Feb. 20:
Streets
Asphalt all City streets
Maintenance all equipment; Completed inspections for equipment\vehicles due for the month
Mow and weed-eat all City right of ways
Street sweeper swept all City streets
Repair/Replace street and stop signs
Clean signs
Mowed at the Airport
Mowed Hwy 59 south and north
Loaded containers at 526 S Ford St of house debris for Wharton County Recovery Team
Repaired damage sidewalk part of driveway at 200 N. Resident
Break out concrete on 402 E. Emily and loaded into containers debris for Wharton County Recovery Team
Break up concrete slab at 529 Wilkes St for Wharton County Recovery Team
Delivered and spread 1 cu yard of limestone at 2524 Nelga
Road repair at the Airport; Picked up windrows at Airport; Sealed off section of road with cold mix at Airport
Inspect roads for 2020 Street Maintenance Program
Loaded and hauled dirt from Harris Park old restroom to landfill and stockpiled
Dressed up field area at Harris Park
Patched edge of road along Santa Fe
Bladed Black Street
Bladed Valhalla Drive
Inspected sidewalks to be removed
Moved brush pile from under tree at 209 Moutray so WCA could pick up per work order received from Code Enforcement
Delivered and picked up barricades for Senior Serve at the Civic center
Spread limestone at 712 Branch
Loaded material at Just Do It Now
Drainage
Cleaned catch basins during heavy rain
Dig out ditch in front of 2604 N. Fulton to improve drainage and reset driveway
Cleaned out ditch on E. Emily between N. Fulton and N. Rusk to improve drainage
Surveyed ditch at along the end of Stadium Drive
Repaired pipe separation at 2709 N. Fulton
Repaired pipe separation at 415 Washington
