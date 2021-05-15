The first day of school for the Wharton Independent School District’s 2021-22 academic year will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, and the last day of school will be the same day as Wharton High School’s graduation – May 20, 2022.
Wharton ISD released the academic calendar this week after the Board of Trustees recently approved the schedule, which includes continuation of four nine-week grading periods.
The first nine weeks is Aug. 11 through Oct. 8, second nine weeks Oct. 12 through Dec. 17, third nine weeks Jan. 4, 2022 through March 4, and the fourth nine weeks May 7 through May 20.
There will be nine holidays, including Labor Day (Sept. 6), Thanksgiving Break (Nov. 23-26), Christmas Break (Dec. 20-31), Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 17, 2022), President’s Day (Feb. 21), Spring Break (March 14-18), Good Friday (April 15), Holiday (April 18), and Wharton County Youth Fair Day (April 29).
WISD plans to have 11 “staff days,” two of those before school begins. Students are not required to attend classes physically on staff days or staff development. Those days are Sept. 20, Oct. 11, Nov. 1, Jan. 3, 2022, Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 28, April 8, May 23-25.
WISD will have early release days Dec. 17, and May 17-20, 2022. Early release day times for Wharton High School (7:50 to 11:50 a.m.), Wharton Junior High School (8:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.), Wharton Elementary School (7:35 to 11:35 a.m.), and Sivells Elementary School (7:35 to 11:35 a.m.).
Regular school hours are as follows: WHS (7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), WJHS (8:05 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.), WES (7:35 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.), and Sivells (7:35 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.).
