Elves with the Wharton County Library System are busy setting up for holiday shoppers at the Main Branch, 1920 North Fulton Street, in Wharton. A Book Fair will be held from Monday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 7. The public is invited to purchase Christmas presents.
Mysteries, science fiction, cookbooks, board books, hobbies, novels, and books for all ages will be available. Shoppers will find the classics as well as the trendy and even the truly unique.
While parents shop, Mr. and Mrs. Santa will be available to meet the children and give out candy canes on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The elves are suggesting parents bring their cameras and get that perfect Christmas card photo. When shoppers check out, they can register to win a Visa gift card.
The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This once-a-year Book Fair lasts only one week, and patrons are encouraged to come early while all selections are available.
