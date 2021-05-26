“Click It or Ticket” increased enforcement period runs through June 6
In anticipation of increased summer holiday travel, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement agencies like the Wharton Police Department urge motorists and passengers to use their seat belts.
Stepped-up enforcement of the state’s seat belt laws between May 24 and June 6 is a key component of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) annual Click It or Ticket seat belt safety campaign.
During last year’s annual Click It or Ticket enhanced enforcement period, Wharton PD issued 30 citations for failure to wear a seat belt.
State law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs of up to $200. Children younger than 8 years must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If they aren’t properly restrained, the driver faces fines up to $250 plus court costs.
“While many drivers and passengers have made a habit of buckling up, we still see an alarming number of nighttime motorists and pickup truck drivers and passengers who are lagging behind them in seat belt use,” Wharton Police Chief Terry David Lynch said. “That’s unfortunate, because the few seconds it takes to fasten your seat belt can mean the difference between life and death in a crash. We never enjoy giving tickets, but if doing so gets someone to buckle up and that saves their life, then it’s worth it.”
According to recent TxDOT crash data, 1,073 people who died last year in crashes on Texas roads weren’t wearing their seat belt. Nighttime is a particularly deadly time. In 2020, there were more than 2,200 fatalities and more than 7,100 serious injuries as a result of crashes between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m.
Officials at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45 percent for people in the front seat of passenger cars. For those in pickups, seat belts reduce the risk of dying in a crash by 60 percent, since pickups are more likely to roll over than passenger vehicles.
To learn more about Click It or Ticket, visit texasclickitorticket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.