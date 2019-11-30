Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26 that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved more than $30,234,288 in Hurricane Harvey funds for Caldwell, Fayette, Montgomery, Tyler and Waller counties as well as the City of Wharton, to conduct buyout programs for homes located in a floodplain or repetitive flood areas. These communities were overwhelmed by Hurricane Harvey as heavy rainfall caused flooding of streets and homes, threatening public health, safety, and welfare.
“Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast,” said Commissioner Bush. “These recovery funds are critical to protecting lives, homes and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.”
At press time, the Journal-Spectator was not able to get a comment from the City of Wharton due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Texas GLO Hurricane Harvey Recovery Funds:
Commissioner George P. Bush and the Texas General Land Office was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to lead the historic Hurricane Harvey housing recovery efforts funded by $5.676 billion in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The GLO allocated $413 million of the allocation for infrastructure projects and $275 million for local buyout and acquisitions to protect communities affected by the storm. The GLO allocated the funds to regional Council of Governments’ (COGs) based on a HUD approved needs assessment.
The locally-led COGs then conducted methods of distribution (MODs) for determining infrastructure and buyout and acquisition amounts for cities and counties within each jurisdiction. COG boards are comprised of officials from the impacted communities elected in part to prioritize funds allocated for recovery programs.
The MOD process requires public engagement and the GLO reviewed each MOD for compliance with federal rules and requirements before approving each plan.
