By ALBERT VILLEGAS
The Wharton Police Department has received reports of catalytic converters being stolen within the city limits, leading law enforcement to urge residents to be cautious of their vehicle’s surroundings.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine, and it’s rather easy to steal one.
Thieves are motivated to steal catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, such as platinum and rhodium. Thieves often sell the car parts for money on the black market, according to police reports.
A vehicle is still operational without a catalytic converter, but it makes more noise. Because it filters exhaust and emissions, it doesn't really impact a vehicle's driving capabilities.
But, due to environmental protection laws, a motorist could face some large fines if caught driving a vehicle without one.
“We’ve received approximately four reports that pertain specifically to catalytic converters being taken from cars within our city limits over the last few weeks,” Wharton police Det. Ariel Soltura said last Friday. “Thieves target these specific car parts for their precious metals that include platinum, rhodium and sometimes copper.”
According to Wharton PD, which created a post about catalytic converter thefts, one may contact www.P3tips.com with information about catalytic converter theft in our area.
“Catalytic converter theft is on the rise throughout the country, and Wharton is not immune to that trend,” Soltura said.
