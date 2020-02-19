According to the Wharton Independent School District, trustee Dr. Cody Pohler has decided not to seek re-election for his Position 6 seat.
The news of his decision came on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a few days after the deadline to file for the May election had passed.
This leaves challengers Fred Johnson and La Tisha Fisher-Gilmore to run against each other for the open seat.
Wharton ISD didn’t report any other filing after the deadline passed last week. This means incumbent Sherrell Speer will run unopposed for the Position 5 seat.
Curtis W. Evans, who is the incumbent for Position 7, will be challenged by one person, Daniel Gaona.
In the race for the Wharton City Council, there were no last day filings either. The mayor’s race will be between incumbent Tim Barker and challengers Steven Roberts and Annie Marie Johnson.
The At-Large Position 6 seat will be pit incumbent Alice Heard-Roberts against Larry Dwain Pittman.
Steven Schneider (District 2) and Don Mueller (District 4) are running unopposed.
Voting process
The early voting will be at the Wharton County Annex D, Suite 115, East Milam Street, in Wharton.
The place for early voting will be from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 20-24; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27-28.
Voters may send ballot applications and mailed ballots to the Wharton County Elections Administrator’s office at P.O. Box 390, Wharton, 77488.
Election day is Saturday, May 2 at the Wharton Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.