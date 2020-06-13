The Wharton Independent School District’s Athletics Department led by Director Chad Butler created a unique way to communicate to the community what Wharton High School student athletes, especially the seniors, meant to them and the sports they competed in.
“We recently recorded the coaches of Wharton High School announcing the athletic awards for the 2019-2020 season,” Butler said in a Facebook post on Wharton ISD. “We (posted) each sports award video individually. Be sure to watch the videos and leave positive comments for all of our athletes, but especially our seniors as their career here in Wharton ISD ended much differently than they had planned or expected.”
Among the sports recognized were cross country, basketball, volleyball, baseball, football, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, soccer, cheerleading, and softball.
Hall of Fame coach retires
Wharton ISD also announced that tennis coach Roben Eller was retiring and that the 2019-20 school year would be her last.
“We would like to thank Coach Eller for her 30 plus years of service to the community and kids of Wharton ISD. Coach Eller has been very successful and earned her place in the Texas Tennis Association Hall of Fame,” The Facebook post read. “However, despite the success on the court, Coach Eller had a positive impact on the young men and women she coached over the years.”
Butler said it was a pleasure to work with Eller and she would be greatly missed.
“I know she is excited about starting a new chapter and I have no doubt she will continue impacting lives. Best of luck Coach Eller and enjoy the beach life,” Butler said.
