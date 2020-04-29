During an April meeting, Wharton elected officials heard from Finance Director Joan Andel how much the hoteliers are suffering financially due mainly to the coronavirus crisis, and partially to low gasoline demand. Hoteliers said it has affected occupancy. The combination according to a March 23 letter addressed, from one hotel manager who represented several hotel business people, to the City of Wharton and the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, has dropped occupancy by 90 percent.
“As you can understand, these disruptions pose unique challenges for our hotel business which is affecting our ability to pay debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other overhead expenses,” said Vikas Desai, manager of Holiday Inn.
He said the customer base mainly consists of corporate, blue collar workers, and highway travelers.
Desai was one of several hotel owners/managers who met with Wharton Mayor Tim Barker and city staff last month.
The meeting resulted in Desai later addressing their needs through a letter, and Andel preparing an analysis of the Hotel/Motel (HOT) Fund with the decrease in anticipated revenue, committed and anticipated expenses.
Andel said the City of Wharton has received $52,000 that it has put into its HOT Fund, and an estimated $35,000 for second quarter revenue. Based on 20 percent hotel/motel occupancy for the third and fourth quarters, Andel is estimating $10,000 for each quarter that would go into the HOT Fund. That is a HOT Fund estimated collection of $107,000, which is far less than the $295,600 the city budgeted for Fiscal Year 2019-20. Based on this, it would be impossible for the City of Wharton to move forward with the hoteliers’ request for some kind of financial assistance.
There is also the expenses the city already budgeted for.
Prior to this information being shared by Andel, several weeks back the hoteliers requested the following assistance from the City of Wharton for officials to consider:
• City hotel occupancy taxes be waived for the remainder of this calendar year;
• a discount in utility rates offering a much-needed break in expenses;
• obtaining a waiver for property taxes through the Wharton County Central Appraisal District for the current year and possibly next year.
Andel asked Desai and others to seek out financial assistance through Small Business Association (SBA) loans that are being provided to many across the U.S. due to hardships associated with COVID-19. She didn’t provide information whether Desai or others did apply for SBA loans.
The Wharton City Council unanimously voted not to approve the request by the hoteliers because of the commitments that are already in place from the HOT Fund.
HOT Fund budget
Part of the council’s vote was to discontinue budgeting the holiday lighting, and to take back money it had budgeted to the Wharton Downtown Business Association (WDBA).
Andel admits it would not be much the city would save by utilizing these cost measures, but the Housing Finance Committee recommended that it should be done.
The lighting costs the City of Wharton up to $950 per month to have the power surging through the downtown lights, which would remain in place. So far, the city has paid $4,795 out of a $10,500 budget. It’s an issue the council will revisit once they discuss the budget for FY 2020-21, Andel said.
The city budgeted $11,250 in FY 2019-20 for the WDBA, but Andel said since there has not been an agreement signed by both entities, this is money that could be taken back. Andel reminded council that the WDBA did receive $65,000 in funding for a wayfinding project that it had looked into having financed earlier this year.
Of the $295,600 the City of Wharton budgeted for HOT Fund expenses, it has used $106,489. Among the items that HOT Fund money has been spent on are supplies ($50), festivals ($3,286), convention/tourism ($29,925), and Wharton Civic Center/Depot ($68,433). It has yet to spend money it budgeted for the Plaza Theatre ($5,000) and the WDBA ($11,250).
