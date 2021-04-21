Various farm animals attempted to run free at the Wharton County Youth Fair Saturday, but none were a match for local kids who competed to be the fastest critter catcher at the annual Family Fun Night.
About half of the stadium seats in the WCYF’s Johnson Arena were filled with parents, grandparents and kids who all chatted happily as they waited for the scheduled competitions to begin. Natural light flooded into the arena from the entry sites, and the dirt floor was littered with boot prints of the previous event’s participants.
The announcer called for everyone’s attention as the first segment of the event began. The chicken chase, open to children five and under, centered around a cage of plump, white chickens in the middle of the arena. About one dozen children circled the cage, ready to pounce when the time came and to earn the title of best chicken chaser.
The signal to start was given and the chicken cage was opened. Hands flew as the group of little ones grabbed for the fluffy birds, which were bigger than most competitors’ heads. The birds scurried around the pen, evading capture only for a few moments before calls of “I got one!” rang out in the stadium.
Next up were the pig loading and chase events, which were divided up into multiple age groups, starting with the youngest participants. Young, furry pigs of different colors were held at one side of the arena while teams of three to four kids stood at the opposite side, each team bracing to run across with a wagon in tow.
When the pig loading race began, the wagon-holders ran across to claim their swine. The little pigs squirmed and squealed, a few temporarily breaking free to run around. Each team eventually got their animal under control, placing it inside the wagon with a single contestant, and running back to the other side.
The older kids were tested on how quickly they could wrangle a sprinting swine through the pig chase events. Groups lined up inside of the pen, waiting, when before long, the squirmy little animals burst through a back barn gate and the chase began. Contestants sprinted around the pen, following the quick pigs in circles before a few emerged victorious, pigs in their hands.
The final competition, the cash scramble, had the easiest items to catch. Six and seven year olds were invited to gather prizes that were shot out of a cannon in the middle of the arena. Colorful smoke was emitted after each shot, with a “bang” and colorful streamers raining onto the ground along with goodies for the children to grab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.