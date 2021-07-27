Dozens of first responders drove their work vehicles Monday on Boling Highway in Wharton during a long funeral procession on the way to Evergreen Cemetery for the late John Kowalik, who served as the City of Wharton EMS director.
Kowalik, 55, worked for the Wharton community 34 years, and died July 18.
Hundreds of people from the greater Houston area came to the Wharton Civic Center to attend a service that was described as “a well-attended service but a sad event” by Wharton Mayor Tim Barker during a city council meeting later that evening.
Wharton’s city buildings were closed between 9:30 a.m. and noon so city workers could attend the service and funeral.
Wharton County offices remained open and when the Commissioners Court met during a regular meeting and a budget workshop for several hours that morning, Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn included Kowalik and his family in a meeting prayer.
“He worked closely with Wharton County. He was an incredible man and it’s a terrible loss,” Judge Phillip Spenrath said during the meeting. “Pray for the family.”
In the last years of Kowalik’s life, he got to see a healthcare facility come back and thrive in the city he served. He said in the summer of 2018 when OakBend Medical Center opened that he hoped it would take the burden off Wharton EMS.
It was a stark difference when Gulf Coast Medical Center closed two years earlier. At the time of the closing, Kowalik said if anyone called 9-11 while at the Gulf Coast emergency room, they would be picked up there by Wharton EMS and transported to the nearest hospital.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. at the beginning of 2020, it spread here. He was on hand inside the Wharton County Courthouse in March last year when Mayor Barker joined mayors from El Campo and East Bernard, and Judge Spenrath as they each signed a disaster declaration, which is still in place.
Kowalik was visible in many city meetings when social distancing was in place and told elected officials and citizens about the dangers of the coronavirus and the best way to safeguard from it was masking up, and personal hygiene.
He also asked the council in January to continue an affiliation agreement with Wharton County Junior College for EMS students to train and ride along with Wharton EMS services.
“WCJC and their students have been a pleasure to work with and we recommend continuing our agreement,” he wrote in a Jan. 6 letter to former Andres Garza, Jr., former city manager. The council unanimously approved to sign a five-year agreement.
Kowalik was active on his Facebook account, and many have provided an outpouring of support for his family, including those in the EMS industry.
Mayor Barker said many of those who attended the service were from out of town.
“The region has lost a great leader, mentor, and family man,” East Bernard EMS said on its Facebook page. “John provided a large amount of assistance to East Bernard EMS over the many years, assisting in the development to what we are today. You will be truly missed.”
Kowalik’s commitment to serving those in need appeared to be equaled by his commitment to his family, sense of humor, and zest for life.
His Facebook account is covered with photos of him and his family in various settings, first responders, announcing community events, and outdoors photos.
According to his obituary, Kowalik was born Oct. 26, 1965, and was raised in the Rockport Fulton area and graduated from high school there in 1983.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tracy Kowalik of Wharton; sons: Tristan James Kowalik and his wife Teri, and Jacob Taylor Kowalik, all of Wharton; and a sister Eugenia Kowalik of Rockport.
He had a grandchild on the way at the time of his death.
