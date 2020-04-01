Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said “even as the world fights the coronavirus, the WCSO is fighting to keep your families safe.”
Srubar, who last month was elected to another term, said on Wednesday, March 25 at approximately 11 a.m., a deputy that is assigned to the WCSO interdiction team stopped a motorist driving a white Ford truck.
The vehicle was driven by Jose Marquez, and WCSO reports he was stopped for a traffic infraction.
“The traffic stop was conducted northbound Highway 59 near Country Road 216,” the WCSO said in a news release. “The deputy noticed deceptive behavior regarding his travel itinerary. After the deputy received consent to search the vehicle from the driver, 227 pounds of marijuana was located inside the vehicle in a hidden compartment.”
Marquez, 40, of Houston, was transported to the Wharton County Jail and booked on a possession of marijuana between 50 to 2,000 lb. charge.
Deputy had pipe go through her vehicle in February
When the Wharton County Commissioners Court last month unanimously approved to purchase a patrol vehicle for the WCSO at the request of Sheriff Srubar, they did not ask questions why.
Before making the $43,000 purchase for a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, commissioners had read that it was to replace Deputy Stephanie Schoof’s wrecked vehicle.
It was a $32,000 loss that was recorded by Auditor Barbara Starling and handed down to commissioners for them to know.
Had commissioners asked what the circumstances were during the meeting, visitors would have heard Srubar say that Deputy Schoof was “fortunate to be alive.”
This is what he said after the meeting when asked to elaborate on how the Chevy Tahoe was wrecked.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Deputy Schoof was patrolling the Lissie prairie area in the late evening hours. A privately-owned metal pipe gate was left opened and was over the dark roadway.
“Deputy Schoof struck the gate and a pipe impaled the vehicle; the pipe went through the engine, through the cab of the vehicle nearly striking the deputy and continued to the back seat of the patrol vehicle,” Srubar said. “It came very close to striking her as she was driving performing her duties.”
The vehicle was ruled a total loss by insurance. According to the WCSO, there was an approximate $12,000 shortfall from what was paid by insurance compared to the cost of the new fully equipped patrol vehicle. The shortfall will come from forfeiture funds, not costing the taxpayer.
Deputy Schoof was out patrolling once again not too long after this incident.
