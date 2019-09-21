Three entities, including the Wharton City Council, will have meetings next week – all of them Monday, Sept. 23 inside Wharton City Hall.
The first one will be the City Council Parks & Recreation Committee.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The committee will discuss the National Fitness Campaign grant.
The second gathering will be the Wharton Economic Development Corporation when board of directors has its selection committee meeting.
The board will appoint a director for the term beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The Wharton City Council will have its second of two regular meetings beginning at 7 p.m.
It will begin with two public hearings. The first will be for the proposed budget for Fiscal year 2019-20, which begins Oct. 1. The second public hearing will be on the 2019 property tax increase.
Among the items the council has on its agenda are:
• A request from Wharton County Recovery Team Director of Administration Patti Odom to place a recreational vehicle at 1504 Connie Street;
• Resolution to award a contract for the 2019 Street Project FEMA areas;
• Wharton County Emergency Services District No. 3 resolution of an interlocal agreement for EMS with the city; and a resolution of an interlocal agreement for administrative services with the city;
• Designating a City of Wharton representative and alternate to the Houston-Galveston Area Council 2019 General Assembly;
• Resolution of an application to the National Fitness Campaign for the 2020 Grant Program;
• Updates on City of Wharton grant programs, on-going projects; and appointments and resignations of boards, commissions and committees.
