A third Wharton High School student was booked into the Wharton County Jail this week after being served a warrant for his arrest last week.
Allyn Mikal Perez, 17, of Wharton, was arrested on an assault of a public servant felony warrant charge at 6:31 a.m., Monday.
He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.
Perez’s detainment follows two other WHS student athletes who were issued warrants for their arrest last Thursday. According to jail records Friday morning, Omarian Dpree Marks, 17, of Wharton, and Jalik Versesan Knight, 17, of Wharton, were each arrested on similar assault of a public servant charges. They were released after posting $15,000 bonds each.
The three students were part of an investigation that Wharton ISD started after they allegedly attacked a coach, Oct. 8.
Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said on Oct. 11 that an incident occurred during halftime of a Wharton Tigers’ varsity football game at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium. He said it involved a member of the Wharton football coaching staff and student athletes in the locker room.
They were playing the Bellville Brahmas, who had a 62-0 lead at halftime. They eventually won, 72-0.
Once the investigation was concluded, it was determined that three football players had attacked the coach. He is Marcus Chandler, an assistant coach on the Tigers’ varsity team.
Anitra Myers-Sherman, whose son, Allyn, was arrested, said he was trying to break up the altercation, which involved Chandler and another football player. She feels that player didn’t receive any kind of disciplinary action by the school district.
Myers-Sherman had planned to present her concerns and name other assistant coaches and players to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees during an October meeting, but was not allowed to speak by Board President Curtis Evans during citizens comments because of the grievance she filed.
The three students who were detained by the Wharton County sheriff’s deputies have since been assigned to Wharton ISD’s District Alternative Education Placement (DAEP) program.
