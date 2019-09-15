Special to the Journal-Spectator
The Wharton Police Department reports that during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 14, an FBI SWAT team, along with the Houston Police Department, in collaboration with the Wharton Police Department, successfully executed an arrest warrant on Tony Wayne Mitchell, who was wanted on an aggravated robbery offense for his alleged participation in a Louise State Bank robbery on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The arrest occurred at a hotel in Houston near US 59 and Hillcroft Avenue in Southwest Houston. Mitchell was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation is ongoing, Wharton PD said.
