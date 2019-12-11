During a special meeting last month, several public comments were made about Hopper Elementary School (HES) and the concerns some have that includes demolishing the building.
Although Wharton ISD Superintendent Tina Herrington wasn’t mandated to do so, she did update residents who spoke publicly to the Board of Trustees about where WISD finds itself with the General Land Office.
The residents included Pat Blair, Merle Hudgins and Ken Dimmick, each who said they would like to have HES preserved for future generations and in some cases, for visitors of Wharton to enjoy.
Upon being told about the creation of Wharton County Heritage Partnership, Herrington said she “appreciates the interest of the community members who feel that Hopper Elementary School should be repurposed for community education programs.”
She added: “The Wharton ISD administrative team is considering a variety of options for the future use of Hopper Elementary School that includes a need for multi-family housing for school district employees and the community of Wharton.”
As of Dec. 10, Herrington said Wharton ISD is using the exterior buildings at HES to house the three and four year old students enrolled in the Up bring Headstart Program.
“We have a strong partnership with Up bring Headstart that is benefiting our youngest students of our community,” she said. “We are also currently using an exterior building to house our Wharton ISD Police Department offices.”
According to Wharton ISD, the main building at HES can’t currently be occupied due to the lack of an operational HVAC system.
The HVAC system at Hopper Elementary School has not been fully operational during my six years in the district and the air quality is no longer acceptable to have personnel occupy the main building,” Herrington said. ”During my six years in the district, we have not allocated any funds to improve the conditions at Hopper Elementary School.
The history that HES has is the building was used only for office space for the East Wharton County Cooperative for a short period of time after the building was no longer used as an elementary campus.
“However, once the air quality and HVAC systems were determined to be beyond repair, the EWCC offices were moved to Wharton Junior High School,” Herrington said.
WISD meeting comments
Hudgins spoke about a scenario where visitors would come to Wharton to view a building that she called “Stephen F. Austin.” She reminded trustees that before it was changed to Hopper, it was named after Austin, who is the “Father of Texas.” Since it is a building that was constructed in 1935 as part of the “New Deal” program (1933 to 1939) under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration, there is vital historical significance attached to it.
“Consider letting us do a national register so we can qualify to help with funding,” she said.
Whether in the future visitors would spend the night to view this building as part of a “history” tour of Wharton, she did mention how hotel/motel occupancy tax dollars benefit the city.
“I want to talk about tourism,” she said.
Hudgins told brief stories of a mural that had been stored away in the basement of the El Campo Post Office and is now showcased in the building, significant paintings in many U.S. churches that visitors travel to see, and a tee pee motel that Wharton and another city in New Mexico are the only ones that have.
Blair said there are grants available to help HES.
“We do oppose demolition,” she said.
Dimmick said he is a “new citizen” of Wharton, and didn’t have children attend WISD schools, but he has supported trustees and honored the work they do.
He told trustees he did not oppose any of their plans, but did have ideas.
“It’s an idea that comes to me from theology, but I think there’s also good government policy behind it, too, and that’s to realize that every city has a set number of assets; school district assets could be teachers administrators, students, and parents,” Dimmick said. “Physical assets … Hopper Elementary School hasn’t been seen as an asset. It was built during a time of tremendous optimism. It’s not something we built ourselves so it’s not really for us to say demolish it. It’s something we inherited for from a previous time in our history when there was a real spirit of growth and support of education. It’s ours to be a good steward.”
He feels within the Wharton community, there is “talent imagination, and creativity.”
“We can find a way to make a win-win for a housing and refurbished project,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.