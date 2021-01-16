Superintendent Wade Stidevent with the Boling Independent School District informed employees that he would be stepping down from his position during the spring semester next year.
His announcement was made following a Tuesday, Jan. 12 regular meeting of the Boling ISD Board of Trustees, who unanimously approved a “retirement agreement” for Stidevent to step down.
“I decided to give retirement notice as early as possible to give the board ample time to consider and complete the replacement process,” he said. “I have confidentially kept the board informed of my retirement plans and will assist with the transition utilizing a systematic approach.”
Trustees during the next couple of months will begin the planning process, including publicising a superintendent search. According to email Stidevent sent to employees, it is possible a new superintendent would be named as a lone finalist before Christmas break later this year and then be named in 2022.
Stidevent would continue on at BISD during the transition. The retirement agreement explains he would legally transition to an ‘executive liaison to the board leadership transition’ from the official start date of the replacement superintendent thru Aug. 31, 2022.
“During the leadership transition phase, I will provide direct orientation and support to the incoming superintendent,” he said. “Related responsibilities include but are not limited to providing support and consultation, give information about the district’s programs and initiatives, provide formal introductions (stakeholders, partners, leaders, etc.), alert the new superintendent to potential problems, and review the status of each division’s operations.”
He would also provide support and consultation pertaining to all Fiscal Year 2021-2022 responsibilities as deemed necessary by the incoming superintendent.
When Stidevent retires, he will have served 32 years in education with 31 of those at Boling ISD, which includes the Newgulf area.
In 2011, Stidevent was the lone finalist for the superintendent post. He served the district as assistant superintendent for six years prior.
“The Boling ISD school system and community have been very good to me and my family, and we are extremely fortunate to have found such a great place to work and live. While I am excited about pursuing new opportunities that await after retirement, it is important to me to finish strong and ensure the leadership transition goes smoothly,” Stidevent said. “My job-related focus, effort, and performance will be maintained at the same level of intensity until the day that I leave. I have a deep appreciation for our current and past board of trustee members, administrative team, dedicated employees, and talented students. I am genuinely grateful for the opportunity to serve this school district.”
