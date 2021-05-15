Wharton County residents who received district court jury summons for May 17 and 24 can disregard the notices.
The 9 a.m. Monday, May 17 jury call for Judge Ben Hardin’s 23rd District Court is no longer needed, according to Wharton County District Clerk Kendra Charbula
“The trial has been canceled,” she said.
The 9 a.m. Monday, May 24 jury call in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court has been canceled as well.
Residents with any other jury summons cards are still expected to abide by instructions unless excused.
