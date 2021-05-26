I love the Middle East, and have been very fortunate that the times we visited there were not major skirmishes taking place. Or maybe we just didn’t know.
I had never had a desire to go to that area, and when asked about taking a trip, I would say, “No, I can read about it in the Bible.” However, Wayne and I went together on my first trip at the insistence of the laymen in Henderson. So if you’re going to go, you may as well follow the Bible from the beginning. We were privileged to spend a few hours in ancient Ur, where Abraham received God’s instructions to move his people.
On that particular trip, we were in the Athens, Greece airport four different times because we couldn’t directly fly the distance from one country to another due to war. So this airport was our stop to come-and-go from the other surrounding countries.
And at that same Athens airport on our first stop, soldiers came onto the plane with machine guns prior to take-off. They walked down the aisles of the plane and back, and then said, “It’s nice to have you all here.” We were in shock because it was the first time most of us had ever been around machine guns, but it was certainly not the last.
When we watch the news, it’s hard for us to grasp that Israel is a place that has had conflict upon conflict take place. Since 1978, we were fortunate to have our trips planned when there were no major conflicts.
My mom was not a traveler. Her base was Shelby County in East Texas, and other than short trips, she preferred being home. When I mentioned to her that we were going to the Holy Land, she remarked, “Don’t you know they are having a war over there?” I replied, “Mother, don’t worry. They have been fighting for more than 3,000 years, and they aren’t going to stop because I am going over there.”
One of the reasons I’ve had Israel and Gaza on my mind is, of course, the fact that they have just recently decided on a cease fire. I have also been talking to a friend who is eager to go on her first trip. For Texans, it’s hard to get a feel for the size of that area, compared to our great state. We have talked at length about the close proximity of the neighboring lands.
On our first trip, we could walk from our hotel in Jerusalem five miles, down a narrow road, to Bethlehem. The shepherds with their flocks could be seen on the hillsides along the way. It really was very much like what we have read in the New Testament.
Today, Bethlehem is situated on the West Bank made up of Muslims and Christians. There are fewer and fewer Christians in all sections of the area. It has now been isolated by freeways on each side over the last 10 years or so.
Let’s think for a minute about the skirmishes we have seen recently and the proximity of their land to one another. From Jerusalem to Gaza City is less than 60 miles. And from Jerusalem to the Sea of Galilee is about 80 miles. Jericho to Jerusalem is around 15 miles, and we hear this is the distance Jesus walked several times. Jericho is where the story of The Good Samaritan took place. So, to sum it up, the distance between enemies over there could be compared to the distance from Wharton to Sugar Land. Just imagine the fear of knowing bombs will be dropped within minutes on a daily basis … no warning or time to get to safety.
The little sign on my refrigerator that has been there for years, says “Pray for Jerusalem.” I started to think of how many trips I have made over there, and I came up with at least a dozen. The last thing we heard as we were ready to leave the airport in Tel Aviv each time was, “Don’t forget us. Pray for Jerusalem.” We know that it is true and unfortunately, the wars over land continue due to different faiths. And there is reason to pray for Jerusalem. It truly is a beautiful place rich in history and faith. If you ever get the chance to travel that far, go. You won’t be disappointed.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
