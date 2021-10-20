The Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture this week announced Coleman Locke, with Hudgins Ranch, would be the parade marshal for the 41st annual Christmas Parade. Ron Sanders, chamber executive director, said the parade theme is Christmas in Toyland.
Entries are now being accepted and available for download off the chamber website (https://www.whartonchamber.com/news). You may also visit the chamber office at 225 North Richmond Road, in Wharton. Parade organizers must sign up their entry. There are also parade rules, parade entry, parade release, and vendor forms available to view and/or sign up for.
The parade lineup is at 6 p.m., and the start time is 7 p.m.
