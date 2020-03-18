In planning the 102nd Gala, officials with the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture said this week that the event has not been cancelled, but rather postponed.
It had been scheduled on Thursday, March 19 at the Wharton Convention Center.
The event in the past had attracted hundreds of people, but with the outbreak of coronavirus and the precautions that health officials and city and county officials have imposed, the chamber, led by Executive Director Ron Sanders, opted to postpone it.
“We will announce the replacement date as soon as it is set,” the WCC&A said. “Thank you for the support, and we will gather to celebrate our successes soon.”
