By LIZ MORENO
Just as COVID-19 is affecting the lives of Americans in general, it is affecting the way non-related deaths are being played out as well, especially here in Wharton County and the surrounding area.
Funeral homes throughout the state and nation find themselves in a quandary over how to conduct services for anyone who has died since social distancing went into effect last month.
Whereas funerals used to be a place for families and friends to gather for comfort and to remember their deceased loved ones, now no more than 10 people can gather at a time, so what may have been a much-needed family gathering may be divided into two sessions with 10 or less in each group, and that includes the minister and funeral home attendant.
“Unfortunately, if your family is greater than 10 people then it will be your decision as to who cannot come to the service or we can have two separate services” said Brad Macha, owner of Wharton Funeral Home.
It is also possible for families to hold visitations in shifts so they can comply with government regulations, but they would have to decide ahead of time what time people can participate.
Macha has seen a decline in attendance in the last 15 years since he has been in the funeral industry. Whereas 100-125 people used to be the average attendance, participants have dwindled down to an average of 50.
One of the creative solutions is for the family to record or livestream the services, but it is up to the family to get permission from their church and the funeral directors ahead of time. It is possible that the funeral home doesn’t have technological capability to provide that type of service on their own.
Macha said that with the family’s permission, he isn’t even listing obituaries on the funeral home website or in a newspaper until after the services have been held to keep down the possibility of someone not following the guidelines.
Visitation services will no longer be offered, but funeral homes are offering other alternatives.
“People are choosing to have a memorial service at a later date when other people can attend,” Macha said. “We are also having to limit meetings with families regarding pre-arranged funeral services.”
Other Wharton area funeral homes were contacted to provide input, including Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Matthews Funeral Home, and Pierce Boone Funeral Home. Directors said they are following the same guidelines.
