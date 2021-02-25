The Boling boiling notice was rescinded Thursday, Feb. 25, paving the way for residents to drink, cook, and make ice inside their residences. The water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) by the Boling Municipal Water District (BMWD) confirmed that tap water met all regulatory standards and was safe for human consumption.
A boil water notice had been issued by the district on Feb. 17 due to conditions which occurred in the water system during the winter freeze last week. The notice to boil was to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes that could be found in the drinking water, according to the BMWD, which services 360 customers.
The water district will now turn its attention to fixing customer leaks in the coming weeks, Ezell said.
Leak adjustments are offered by the district. A customer must provide proof of a leak and proof the leak was fixed through photos or receipts. Eight district customers have provided proof of leak and having it fixed, Ezell said.
A leak adjustment policy is posted at the district office in Boling, which is located at 7218 FM 442. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The district closes at noon Wednesdays. The BMWD phone number is 979-657-2106.
