On Wednesday, May 20, the Texas FFA Association, Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas (ATAT), and the Texas FFA Foundation announced that the 92nd annual Texas FFA Convention was cancelled because of what it called the “unprecedented COVID-19 situation.”
In a news release, the organizations said their leaders had been in communication with the City of Dallas and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in regard to the event that was scheduled July 6-10 in Dallas.
This affects the incoming FFA members and officers for the 2020-21 year. Among those are Boling, East Bernard, and Wharton FFA chapters. All of these groups have already let their members know.
East Bernard FFA Advisor Jayson Hill said 12 students were signed up to attend.
“Two students were to receive their Lone Star Degrees, and two students had applied to serve as convention ambassadors,” Hill said. “It would have also been the first time for 10 of our students to attend.”
Hill is one of three advisors for East Bernard FFA, including Annette Hill and Sarah Robertson.
“We are saddened that it was cancelled as we are all ready to get back to normal,” Jayson said.
The cancellation means that the Texas FFA Convention will move to an online format in 2020. More details about the new convention format will be available in the coming weeks, the Texas FFA said.
“We are excited to take on the challenge of our first online state FFA convention and believe it will still be a great event to celebrate the success and achievements of our students and chapters,” Texas FFA said.
Texas FFA said more details will be finalized by its state officers, state staff, and state board of directors this summer.
According to Texas FFA, if hotel reservations were booked through Orchid Event, no further action is needed. “All reservations made through Orchid will be cancelled automatically. You will receive a cancellation acknowledgement email like the original reservation acknowledgement you received.
