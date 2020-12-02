According to the City of Wharton, there are no changes regarding numerous vacancies for various boards, commissioners and committees.
There were not any appointments or resignations for Wharton board, commissioners and committees, according to a memo from city staff to the Wharton City Council during a November meeting.
Among the entities the city staff highlighted for elected officials this month were the Wharton Regional Airport Board (vacancy, two-year term until June 30, 2022), Building Standards Commission (two vacancies, two-year terms end June 20, 2021), Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (vacancy, two-year term ends June 30, 2021), Planning Commission (vacancy, two-year term ends June 30, 2021), Plumbing and Mechanical Board (two vacancies), and Housing Finance Corporation (Position 4, District 4 vacancy, two-year term ends June 30, 2022).
The Beautification Committee, Electrical Board, Wharton Economic Development Corporation have their members intact.
For information on these entities, call Wharton City Hall at 979-532-2491.
