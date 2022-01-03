The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, arrested a 16-year-old boy for the double homicide that occurred Oct. 15, in East Bernard.
“He was arrested on a warrant for capital murder without any incident,” said Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
He said the suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility awaiting a detention hearing.
Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time because the suspect is a juvenile.
John Vasquez Jr., 34, and Blanca Vasquez, 35, were found shot to death in their home shortly before midnight on Oct. 15.
“I believe this is an isolated incident, and the community and general public as a whole should not be in any immediate danger,” Capt. B.J. Novak of the sheriff’s office said at the time.
A Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was the first law enforcement officer to respond to 16320 FM 1164 in East Bernard at approximately 11:57 p.m. in reference to a residential burglary. Pct. 2 Constable J.A. Szymanski, who is based in East Bernard, said he is familiar with the area, but didn’t know the victims personally. He said the victim’s home is about 100 yards from the next door neighbors.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
