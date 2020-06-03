The first day of hurricane season in Wharton County reportedly calm and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index is in the 200 range.
Consistent rain in mid to late May led to the KBDI average to fall by more than 200, after county officials were close to issuing a burn ban in the middle of the month.
In Wharton County, the Keetch Byram Drought Index average was 204 (82 the wettest – 358 the driest) as hurricane season began on Monday, June 1, said Andy Kirkland, who is the coordinator with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
As a major WC emergency official, he welcomed this KBDI average news with extreme caution as there have already been two named storms even before hurricane season began.
In a report he shared from the National Weather Service (NWS), Kirkland said two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, already formed this year in May.
“The next named storm that develops this season will be Cristobal,” Kirkland said.
That could come this week, according to the NWS’s National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida.
In a report for the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico,a large area of disturbed weather, associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, was located over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico.
“This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche (June 1) where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development, and a new tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so.”
In the NWS report, Kirkland added that formation chance through 48 hours is high at 80 percent. He adds that formation chance through five days is also high and at 80 percent. The NWS has provided models that may occur next week associated with the remnants of TS Amanda. There are not forecasts available yet.
“(June 1) marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30,” Kirkland said. “Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3, respectively.”
The list of names for 2020 is as follows: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Eduardo, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.
All National Hurricane Center text and graphical products are available on the web at www.hurricanes.gov.
