Wharton elected officials like the idea of having a dog park for residents and their canines, but it’s the creation of one and maintaining it that has them holding off on moving forward with it.
During a regular Wharton City Council meeting Monday, officials unanimously approved to have the Wharton Beautification Committee pursue fundraising efforts to establish a park.
The idea was discussed during a committee meeting when Adrayelle Watson and Tammie Janik spoke to Krystal Hasselmeier, assistant to Community Director Gwyneth Teves.
With approval by the council at its meeting, the Beautification Committee will now take steps to raise funds for the establishment of a dog park.
The committee would have to work closely with Parks and Recreation Department Director Bob Baker who would be ultimately responsible, City Manager Joseph Pace said.
Before passage, Watson had introduced Mayfair Park or Mockingbird Park as ideal locations to have a dog park. Mockingbird was the preferred location for a small dog park because of its proximity to the Santa Fe Trail that allows for easy access.
During the committee meeting, Councilman Russell Machann, who is a member, said it would be better to see what kind of housing development is planned.
“I’ve always thought we need to wait and see how our subdivisions are going to be developed,” Machann said. “Why not push them to see how they build their subdivisions and build a dog park to save money for the city.”
At present, all the monies that are spent by the City of Wharton on canines or animals need to be focused on groups that help SPOT or Friends of Wharton, Tx. Animal Control, he said.
“I like the idea of a dog park, but the money needs to go to groups like this and not a park right now.”
Regardless of kind of park, it would require fencing, it would need a dual drinking water fountain that is controlled by the owner for a dog to reach, too.
Councilman Terry Freese did not realize a dog park required fencing and had suggested other areas of the city to construct one.
“All dog parks have fencing, they have water, they even need a place for owners to deposit the doggie poop,” Machdann said. “All this costs money.”
Pace suggested a dog park would need to be divided between small and large-sized animals.
