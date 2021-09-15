The Wharton Garden Club’s September Yard of the Month is located at 1402 Oriole Street in Wharton.
The home owners are Darrell and Sharon Zahn. The yard is bright and colorful with beds of bird of paradise, foxtail fern, lily of the Nile, blue plumbago, crape myrtle, pink roses and Mexican petunias. The two Texas privets have beds of periwinkles and salvia surrounding them. Scattered among and in flowerbeds and trees are bird feeders and small statuaries of deer, raccoons, cats, rabbits, dogs and many others. A scheffalera and rubber tree welcome visitors to the shady front porch.
Jackson County sale
The Jackson County Master Gardeners are taking orders for fruit and citrus trees thru Sept. 18. Citrus trees available are orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime, mandarin, pummelo, tangelo. Fruit trees available are avocado, banana, cherry, dragonfruit, fig, loquat, mulberry, olive, pear, persimmon, and pomegranate. Blueberry and blackberry plants are also available. To see the complete list, visit the Jackson County AgriLife Extension Office at the Jackson Services Building at 411 North Wells Street in Edna to pick up a copy of the order sheet. For more information, call 361-648-6314 or 361-782-3312. Orders must be paid for at the time the order is placed. The trees will be ready for pick up on Sept. 24 from 5-6 p.m.
Buying trees that have the right root stock for this area is very important. The Jackson County Master Gardeners guarantee that they sell hardy trees suited for area soils that are growing on rootstock suited for this area.
Victoria County festival cancellation
Due to increased cases of COVID-19 in the area and lack of sufficient volunteers, officials with the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society have decided to cancel the festival which was to be held Sunday, Sept. 26 in Victoria. Plans are to hold it in September 2022.
