Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program (MEHOP) announced Monday, Oct. 19, new pediatric clinic locations have opened in Wharton and physicians are now accepting appointments.
Pediatricians Henri Ann Nortman, MD, Tayyab Pasha, DO and Susan Winchell, MD joined MEHOP following the announcement earlier this year that their previous clinic location would be closing its doors. “We are excited to be serving our patients again in Wharton County,” said Nortman. “We look forward to seeing all our patients soon.”
MEHOP has provided health care services for the residents of Wharton and Matagorda Counties for more than 20 years. In 2018, MEHOP established a physical presence in Wharton.
“I am extremely excited about expanding our services in Wharton to include pediatrics, said Mark Perez, Wharton office manager. “The need for our services is essential in the community, and with all the great staff on board, we are ready to serve Wharton and surrounding areas.”
In Wharton, MEHOP currently offers family medicine, behavioral health, OB/GYN, gastroenterology and pediatrics.
MEHOP Pediatrics – Wharton is located at 2112 Regional Medical Drive.
Dr. Winchell occupies Suite 1313, and doctors Pasha and Nortman occupy Suite 1315.
Appointments can be made by calling 979-245-2008 ext. 1106/1110 for Dr. Winchell, and 1108/1116 for Nortman and Pasha, or by calling 979-559-3550.
Most Medicaid plans are in-network at this time and all others are expected to be in the near future. For private insurance, MEHOP asks to confirm network status when scheduling your appointment, in-network enrollment is still pending with some carriers.
MEHOP accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private/employer-based insurance plans. If uninsured, fee for services discounts may be available based on household size and income. For appointments and additional information regarding Wharton locations call 979-559-3550.
