The East Bernard Independent School District has begun enrolling new students for the 2021-22 school year. Pre-kindergarten through fourth grade new student enrollment packets are available online until further notice, according to EBISD.
The enrollment packets must be mailed to the following: Kimberly Sulak, High school Counselor, 723 College Street, East Bernard, TX 77435.
Sulak’s contact information is 979-335-7519, extension 155 or kimberly.sulak@ebisd.org.
EBISD asks parents and loved ones when the packet is mailed, you will need the following information to complete the enrollment process for your child:
• Birth certificate
• Social Security card
• Updated immunization
record(s)
• If renting a home or apartment, a copy of the current lease. The lease must be in the name of the parent/guardian enrolling the student.
• A copy of the current electric bill, which must be in the name of the parent/guardian enrolling the student.
• A copy of the parent’s or guardian’s ID. This must be from the parent who is enrolling the child.
• A copy of guardianship papers if they apply.
Forms may be found on the East Bernard Elementary School campus webpage at www.ebisd.org. Completed enrollment packets should be mailed to the EBISD registrar.
