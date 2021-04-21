The Wharton city staff is currently looking at proposing changes to the parks and food truck ordinance now that they have received numerous requests from various businesses and individuals to set up around Wharton. The changes would need to be approved by the Wharton City Council, which last year, at the request of the Community Development Department, approved to create Food Truck Mondays.
In planning this, it paved the way for the city to amend its food truck ordinance since Food Truck Mondays is a city-sponsored event held twice a month, and the park ordinance due to the event being held at Guffey Park in downtown.
This spring, a Boling food truck business called Rooster’s 2 GO Waffle & Wings had requested to come to Wharton every Wednesday and Thursday and set up at Guffey Park, Civic Center Director Makyla Monroe said during a Parks and Recreation Committee meeting. She also said Wharton businessman Cody Sweat asked if two food trucks could be set up at Croom Park by the Little League baseball fields for a community Easter event.
“If we open it up to some of them, who is to say that we are not going to get other food trucks,” Monroe said.
Last month, Faith Christian Academy had a food truck set up for pick up and deliveries, but nothing was prepared on site, Finance Director Joan Andel said during the committee meeting. She thought the serving methods FCA organizers used in this scenario were fine. No other committee members, including councilmen, had a different opinion.
“The food truck industry is becoming more involved. Our city is beginning to get requests for our parks so they can set up a food truck,” City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. said. He added that the city park ordinance reads it being for “general-public use.”
“Our ordinance is not clear on that,” Garza said. “Just because it doesn’t say it can’t be done means it can be undone.”
The current parks ordinance does not address food trucks, and without a clear definition of it, Garza doesn’t think it’s a good idea for the city or staff to spend time on it.
“When you’re operating a food truck, you’re operating a food business. This is not like the Wharton Civic Center where there is a payment made to rent, and there are rules and regulations,” Garza said. “Today it’s a food truck. Tomorrow a person who sells shrimp (or other food) will want to come and set up at various places in the city.”
Garza said this is not a bad problem for the city to have because it stems from the success of the Food Truck Mondays event, which was brought up by Community Development Director Gwyn Teves.
“Previously, we didn’t have the food trucks so we brought the food truck ordinance in, and now that we have some experience with it, the ordinance is going to need some refinement,” Teves said. “It’s like anything we haven’t done before.”
There isn’t anything in any ordinance that doesn’t allow for a food truck owner to set up on private property or outside a business like it’s customary to see in Houston. Food truck businesses sell hundreds of food items per day, Wharton Councilman Terry Freese said.
People who have had family reunions and birthday parties had food trucks set up, but it was not open to the public, Teves said. The committee agreed this could continue.
