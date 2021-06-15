Instead of us talking about the Wharton County Museum opening this Thursday, we want to stand back and get your impression of our new Wharton County Historical Museum and the 20th Century Technology Museum. I had a tour last Wednesday, and you can believe me when I tell you we have the best museum in the South!
In other news, we were saddened to learn that one of Wharton’s favorite, musical celebrity and friend, B.J. Thomas, recently passed over Memorial Day weekend. Sadly, he only knew of his battle with lung cancer for a month or two before passing on May 29. Being a resident of Rosenberg, he had many personal friends in the Wharton area.
It was no secret that B.J. Thomas struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction during his life. Fortunately, he overcame those problems in 1976, and spoke often of his spiritual awakening with Christ. Later that same year, he recorded his first Gospel-centered Christian album titled Home Where I Belong, and continued to bless his audience with Christian gospel for much of his career.
Today, we want to remember him and his close ties to Wharton. One of the fun evenings I remember with B.J. Thomas was a fundraiser and 70th anniversary celebration of Wharton County Junior College. B.J. highlighted the program and it was very successful. Having been a student at WCJC years before, he was presented with a distinguished award at the end of the evening. I remember him being moved to tears at the presentation as he stated it was the most important honor he had ever been given during his career.
Thomas’ generous success included numerous hits on the country and pop charts. The latter of which would land him five Grammy Awards and two Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. But he is truly remembered for the fun, pop classic including the famous song, Rain Drops Keep Falling on my Head, one of the most successful singles of all time.
In 1969, he sang his famous song in the movie, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Thomas’ rendition would land him on the Billboard Top One Hundred for the best original song. In 1975, he introduced another wildly, accepted song called Hey, Won’t You Play? which also became a number one hit on the charts.
When thinking of B.J. Thomas, I remember the friendship he had with Earl and Hollis Yackel. Through that friendship we were able to enjoy B.J. Thomas, along with the well-known local band, The Superiors, to play and support the Annual Bright Minds Scholarship Fundraiser that took place annually for several years.
Even though B.J. Thomas received numerous awards and lived a life full of fame, he was always easy to visit with and we referred to him as another hometown boy. We send our thoughts and prayers to his wife, Gloria, and his three daughters.
One last bit of news we want to share is the return of the world’s best tennis coach, Roben Eller. We were sad when she moved, but are thrilled to welcome her back to town! If you’re looking for a great, summer camp experience for your child, check out the summer tennis camp she will be hosting in the coming weeks. Information on the camp can be found on Facebook. Welcome back, Roben!
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
