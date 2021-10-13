The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back a few days. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants every person the right to hear the charges filed against him/her during an arraignment, which is considered the first formal step of the court process.
• Darryl Wayne Hawthorne, 59, of Wharton, was arrested on an aggravated robbery felony warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 6:19 p.m., Oct. 5. Bond was set at $50,000;
• Tyrese Eugene Holmes, 22, of Glen Flora, was arrested on a theft cattle/horse/exotic livestock less than $150,000 felony warrant charge, and a criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 1:45 a.m., Oct. 5. He was released on two separate $15,000 bonds Oct. 5;
• Alejandro Santisteban, 23, of McAllen, was arrested on a smuggling of persons felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9 a.m., Oct. 5. Bond was set at $10,000;
• Joe Andrew Garcia, 30, of Wharton, was arrested on a resist arrest search or transport misdemeanor warrant charge, terroristic threat of family household misdemeanor warrant charge by the Wharton Police Department at 10:10 p.m., Oct. 7. Bonds were set at $2,500 and $1,500;
• Ryan Vincent Hackett, 26, of El Campo, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor commitment charge by the WCSO at 5:35 p.m., Oct. 7;
• Nathaniel Reed Galvan, 33, of Blessing, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 8:33 a.m., Oct. 8. He was released on a $1,500 bond Oct. 9;
• Truong Minh Le, 57, of Houston, was arrested on a DWI 2nd misdemeanor charge by the Texas Department of Public Safety at 7:03 p.m., Oct. 8. He was released on a $1,500 bond Oct. 9;
• Juan Pena, Jr., 42, of El Campo, was arrested on a duty on striking fixture/highway landscape more than $200 misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:49 a.m., Oct. 8. He was released on a $1,000 bond Oct. 9;
• Leonard Cavins, 40, of Galveston, was arrested on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon felony charge, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge by the WCSO at 3:08 p.m., Oct. 9. He was released on two separate $10,000 bonds Oct. 10;
• Samuel Edward Wilson, 32, of East Bernard, was arrested on an unauthorized use of a vehicle felony warrant charge, criminal trespass felony warrant charge, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4-200 grams felony warrant charge, evading arrest detention with vehicle felony warrant, and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 12:30 p.m., Oct. 9. Various bonds were set at $10,000; $2,500; $60,000; $20,000; $10,000 bonds.
• Minerva Gonzales, 39, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 6:36 a.m., Oct. 10. She was released on a $1,500 bond Oct. 10;
• Steven Terry Henry, Jr., 35, of Houston, was arrested on a DWI misdemeanor charge, and burglary of habitation felony warrant charge by WPD at 6:24 p.m., Oct. 10;
• Eric Michael Salazar, 35, of Wharton was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony charge by WPD at 2:14 a.m., Oct. 10. Bond was set at $15,000;
• Gilbert Allen Espericueta, 23, of El Campo, was arrested on a ran red light misdemeanor charge, no liability insurance misdemeanor warrant charge, violate promise to appear misdemeanor warrant charge, and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces misdemeanor charge by ECPD at 3:48 a.m., Oct. 10;
• Jorge Juan Gutierrez, Jr., 24, of El Campo, was arrested on a speeding 43 mph in a 30 mph misdemeanor warrant charge, violate promise to appear warrant charge, no valid driver’s license warrant charge, no liability insurance warrant charge, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by ECPD at 3:48 a.m., Oct. 10;
• Roosevelt Louis Lunford, 33, of Wharton, was arrested on an evading arrest detention misdemeanor warrant charge, and criminal mischief between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge by WPD at 1:35 a.m., Oct. 11.
