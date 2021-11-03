St. James Missionary Church senior pastor and author, Cynthia Hearse, will be at Simply Divine next month signing her first book, “Called to Be Me.”
Hearse, who is known to many in the community as Pastor Cee, is a first-time author.
“Called to Be Me” (Publisher WestBow Press) is a work inspired by what she said is the “Holy Spirit that will cause people to rise and become the person the Creator fashioned them to be.” She adds: “It seeks to help them find themselves and thereby find their purpose, their passion, and their power for life. It serves as a faith-inspired guide and journal intended to help them know themselves better and understand the inherent qualities that distinguish them from others.”
Pastor Cee has served in the ministry 32 years and pastored five. She was born and raised in Wharton, and graduated from Wharton High School (1985) and Sam Houston State University (1989). She is the wife of Pastor Jacques Hearse. They have four children: Jackie, Desmond, Xavier, and C’Aira.
“Called to Be Me” is sold through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The book signing is Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Simply Divine is at 300 West Milam, in Wharton.
