Small Wharton County business owners who want to see personal and professional enhancements to help their business grow amid the coronavirus pandemic are invited to a second Co.Starters Rebuild Program information session Wednesday in El Campo.
The session is at 6 p.m. at the Northside Education Center, 707 Fahrenthold Street, in El Campo.
The program will begin this summer and is a 10-week course that is limited to 15 businesses to make it manageable for participants and program leaders. It costs $1,100 to enroll to pay for materials, which includes a course book, and upon completion, $300 is reimbursed.
The first meeting was held at the Wharton Civic Center and attended by more than a dozen stakeholders to explain how the program works, and it included executive directors from economic development corporations like Joshua Owens (Wharton) and Carolyn Gibson (El Campo).
The Co.Starters Rebuild Program is designed to help small business owners focus on practical next steps needed to achieve their goals, and it develops and fine tunes ideas. The program facilitator is Amy Morales, who said the program is a collaborative, incubator-style curriculum for starters to change road blocks into opportunities.
During the summertime course, participants will receive real-time feedback and peer support.
“This program is so interactive, and it’s about taking and sharing with each other, and supporting one another,” Morales said.
Besides small business owners, she said it targets “freelancers, people with creative ideas, makers and doers.”
However, as versed as Morales, Owens, Gibson, and others who attended the meetings are in their professions, they were given the opportunity to share personal road blocks they encounter that could deter them from doing their job.
The meeting allowed those in attendance, including Jillian Donatto, who is the senior planner for Economic Development with the Houston-Galveston Area Council, to receive insight in what prospective participants might have with community and business leaders.
Among the topics brought up in a round-robin style forum included valuing oneself, pricing services accordingly, explaining what one’s job description is, divvying up small and large projects, delegation, retaining employees, meeting employee’s pay and benefit expectations, losing employees to Houston, time management, committing to calendar commitments, stress, and getting the word out about one’s business.
“You will find that a lot of our organizations and businesses, we have similar issues, weaknesses and challenges,” Morales said.
Among the course titles for the Co.Starters program are as follows:
• Knowing Yourself
• Knowing Your Customer
• Finding New Solutions
• Refocusing Your Marketing
• New to Market Approaches
• Structures & Systems, Laws and Resources
• Setting New Sales Goals
• Financial Modeling for recovery
• Planning for Growth and recovery
• Celebration
Prior to enrolling in the program, an interest form is required to fill out. The form helps program organizers understand who the most interested candidates are and when they are available to attend, Owens said.
“We will use it to keep in touch with (prospective participants) and send out updates periodically as the program is opened for enrollment and formally launched,” he said.
There is an obvious distance between El Campo and Wharton, Gibson said, but she shared what everyone in the first meeting thought – there is a mutual benefit between the two cities and its citizens.
“We are trying to create an entrepreneurship culture in Wharton County, and this is a very important program for businesses in both cities that can pave the way toward that goal,” Gibson said.
The Co.Starters is presented by the economic development corporations and chambers of commerce from Wharton and El Campo, and Kapesh Cares.
