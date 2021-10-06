Six more deaths have been reported in Wharton County that are associated with the ongoing coronavirus disease, according to the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
The OEM report released Tuesday afternoon showed since Sept. 26, there are now 163 Wharton County residents who have died.
An OEM report released Sept. 22 showed the deaths at 154.
It also shows there are 87 new COVID-19 cases.
The OEM continues to report that the hospitalization rate for TSA “Q” is 12.13 percent.
Debbie Cenko, deputy coordinator for the OEM, said there are 118 intensive care units available in TSA “Q,” which includes Wharton, Fort Bend, Harris counties, among others. There are 82 adult and 36 pediatric ICU units available in TSA Q’s nine-county area.
“There are still some very ill people in the hospital,” Cenko said in the report.
There are no vaccination clinics scheduled for this week in Wharton County, but Cenko said there are plenty of vaccines available at local pharmacies in Wharton, East Bernard, and El Campo.
The OEM released vaccination stats:
For those interested in the vaccination stats, the OEM shares this information in its report.
WHARTON COUNTY
12+ with one shot 62.31 percent of the eligible population
12+ fully vaccinated 52.97 percent
65+ with one shot 82.65 percent
65+ fully vaccinated 74.07 percent
STATE OF TEXAS
12+ with one shot 72.12 percent
12+ fully vaccinated 62.19 percent
65+ with one shot 87.82 percent
65+ fully vaccinated 79.39 percent
