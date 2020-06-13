What was good for Houston was good for Wharton, too, when it came to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) resuming in-person programming with enhanced health and safety measures in place.
The Wharton Dobson Club and the Wharton Teen Scene Club, both located at 2120 Newton Street, had youth and employees partaking in newfound activities as part of the BGCGH’s Club ReStart, similar to what other greater Houston area clubs began doing on Monday, June 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the BGCGH, all youth and staff will be screened for body temperature and must complete a questionnaire before being permitted to enter a club. Social distancing will be practiced. Safety protocols have been formulated in accordance with Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, which call for a reduction in club capacity.
Mari Bosker, director of communications with the BGCGH, added that prior to a BGCGH being opened, the facilities will have a deep cleaning and be disinfected according to CDC guidelines. Cleaning will take place at every transition throughout the day. The Club will be disinfected every evening by a custodian and each weekend, the Club will receive a deep cleaning.
Also, BGCGH staff returned to their respective clubs the week of May 25 for in-person training on new health and safety measures and to prepare the club for in person programming.
“All summer staff will receive a combination of virtual and in-person training on program delivery, as well as instruction on new health and safety procedures,” Bosker said. “Each staff will be required to wear a face covering within the Club. Gloves will be worn as needed to handle safety matters and food handling.”
Parent will play a role in the pick-up and drop off through a car line or outside waiting area (utilizing social distance standard).
According to the BGCGH, each day a parent will be asked health screening questions about their child. If they answer “no” to any of the questions about their child(ren) they will not be allowed into the club.
Wharton phased first
Club ReStart was the first of at least four phases the BGCGH began, with Wharton being part of the first phase, said Mari Bosker. She said both clubs are at 25 percent of its normal capacity because of the health and safety measures that are being placed. If this were normal times, both clubs would be soliciting new members, but that is not the case because of the continued coronavirus concerns.
The Dobson Club had 71 members registered the first day and the Teen Scene 17 members, respectively. The signups were on a first-come, first serve basis and being near full capacity, it is likely there will be a waiting list very soon for the Wharton clubs, Bosker said.
According to the BGCGH, it is monitoring CDC guidelines and plans to reopen all freestanding clubs on a phased schedule than began June 1, and will continue June 8, June 15 at traditional summer hours in between 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“As the leader in out-of-school programming for children and teens, we understand the important role this programming plays in mitigating learning loss and promoting healthy lifestyles,” Bosker said. “We will increase our capacity as soon as it is safe to do so.”
She said all youth can still register to access the Virtual Club Experiences, which provides “rich content and interactive experiences.”
In a news release, BGCGH President Kevin Hattery said this is a unique time given the circumstances youth found themselves during the last few months of school.
“As we plan for the future, BGCGH will continue to be innovative with programming in order to explicitly address the pandemic learning loss experienced by our club members, especially in subjects of math and reading,” he said. “Children may return to school nearly a full year behind what normally occurs. Students will likely experience short-term disruptions throughout the upcoming summer months and 2020-2021 school year, not to mention the anticipated revisions to the traditional school year structure and schedule.”
He added: “BGCGH will also continue collaborating with existing partners and identify new strategic partners to address the ongoing food insecurity of families, newly identified social and emotional stresses of children and teens, and innovative in the virtual space to bridge the technology divide of the vulnerable communities we serve.”
