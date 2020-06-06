Congressman Michael Cloud joined others in filing suit in D.C. Federal District Court for what he said was challenging the constitutionality of H. RES 965, the vote by proxy plan in the U.S. House.
In a Wednesday, May 27 news release, District 27 Rep. Cloud who represents Wharton County and is based in Victoria, said he is joined by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), members of the House Republican Conference, and American citizens.
“The proxy voting scheme not only goes against the fundamental rules of the House – it is completely at odds with the Constitution. Representatives from around the country are supposed to assemble in the capitol to study ideas, debate and amend legislation, and vote. As an elected representative, we each have a constitutional obligation to represent our constituents and honor the public trust we have been given,” Cloud said. “In a republic, we should not run away from this responsibility, especially in adversity. Our government is in place in order to protect our liberty – not make life easier for politicians. The House can work to institute common sense measures to continue meeting in person but opposing the constitutionally mandated responsibility to show up and vote is not the way forward.”
He has said on numerous occasions during visits to Wharton, Boling and El Campo this year and last, how “Washington is broken.”
Cloud completed the final year of former representative Blake Farenthold, who resigned in April of 2018. Cloud looks to win his own four-year term in November when he goes up against Democratic challenger Ricardo de la Fuente. He won the Republican Primary in March.
“I’ve said this before – Washington is broken. Congress must assemble, and my hope in signing onto this lawsuit is to right our course and side with the Constitution,” Cloud said in his news release.
He said approximately 70 House Democrats have already transferred their voting power to other representatives under the rules change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.