In an eBlast to subscribers on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture put out information about the Wharton Independent School District’s Chapter 49 Proposition.
In the eBlast, one of the pages shows viewers the Nov. 3 election date and what it means to vote yes or no on the Wharton ISD Chapter 49 Prop.
If you vote FOR, “it allows the district to keep local property values for the purpose of generating revenue for our bond payment. A vote for the proposition simply gives the Board permission to pay the State the required recapture amount.”
If you vote AGAINST, “it would trigger the detachment of about $1 billion worth of property value from Wharton ISD that’s used to generate revenue for bond payment. The Texas education Agency could reassign that property to other school districts in Texas.”
The chamber began sharing information about this WISD vote in the front of its property through the marquee. It reads: “Vote for Proposition 49.”
In his eBlast, WCC&A Executive Director said WISD voters will decide who potentially controls $1 billion in local property values. He asked would it be “us or is it Austin.”
He added: “It’s simple: If the proposition fails, the State of Texas can share our school tax money with other school districts. If the proposition is approved, the money will stay here. A vote “for” the proposition means we keep the money here. That’s wise. It is good for our pocketbooks.”
He suggested that the wording on the ballot may be confusing.
“The ballot asks to authorize the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees to ‘purchase attendance credits.’ In real life, it means a ‘for’ vote will result in keeping the money here. Really,” Sanders said.
