The Wharton Independent School Districts is hosting Veterans Day events Thursday and inviting current and former military personnel to be recognized.
The public is invited to these Thursday, Nov. 11 events, according to the school districts.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the U.S., observed annually on Nov. 11, for honoring military veterans, who are residents who served in the United States Armed Forces
Sivells Elementary School will honor local veterans during a morning event next Thursday, the Wharton Independent School District said.
If you are a veteran, you may notify the Sivells ES front office at 979-532-6866. If veterans know a student who attends Sivells, they can contact the classroom teacher also, WISD said.
Wharton Elementary School will also have a program at 9:30 a.m. The event will be in the school gym. The event will feature the fifth grade choir, who will wear red, white and blue solid shirts.
All Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts will be allowed to wear their uniforms that day.
