Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath announced that on Monday, Oct. 28 during a Commissioners Court meeting, an official from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will discuss the Wharton levee project (Wharton Flood Reduction Project).
Spenrath said Andrew Johnson will also answer questions.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.
In an email, Spenrath identified this as a “discussion of goals and impacts of the Wharton levee project.”
Spenrath added: “Andrew said the Corps will have their latest updated modeling figures. They had to recalculate and include at least three recent major flooding events that occurred since the corps initial design was prepared some 10 to 15 years ago”
Spenrath invites county residents to come and attend the meeting.
Recently, Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn, Eric Scheibe with Scheibe Consulting, WC Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland, and Debbie Cenko visited with Wharton city officials during a code enforcement meeting on Monday, Aug. 26.
They met before a Wharton City Council regular meeting later that night.
Zahn said “The meeting went well, I feel like as things progress with the Corps of Engineers and the mapping becomes more accurate we will have a better understanding as to what is being proposed. The county is all about protecting our best interests, and that is our constituents in the rural areas as well as inside of the city. The county asked the city that the county be briefed on any updates or changes along the way and there was a consensus that will happen.”
Andres Garza also told his council about the meeting.
“We went over the presentation the city has been making for several years now ... on the project and where we are at now,” he said. “The county did require that we keep them abreast of information. All you got to do is ask, and they asked. We’re moving forward with this project. It’s been a long time coming.”
The USACE Lower Colorado River Phase I Report – City of Wharton Flood Prevention Project and Recommended report is located at the Wharton County Library and the office of the City of Wharton City Secretary for viewing or the report may be viewed online at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.