The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management and Coordinator Andy Kirkland released recommendations regarding how to stay healthy and safe and not spread coronavirus.
“Be prepared. At this time, these are guidelines, but as we’ve seen in larger communities, many of these recommendations have become law,” said Kirkland.
In a press release on Wednesday, March 18, the OEM offered the following:
1 – STAY HOME
2 – Call first before visiting any medical facility. Your doctor’s office should be called first.
3 – Do not call 911 unless you have a life-threatening emergency.
4 – Frequently sanitize/wash hands and commonly used surfaces, including phones, eyeglasses, light switches, and door knobs.
5 – No gatherings over 10 people. Stay 3-6 feet away from one another, even if outside.
6 – Get outside – walk, exercise – just remember social distancing!
7 – Do not hoard supplies and groceries-you only need to buy enough for a 14-day period
8 – Do check on your elderly neighbors — call don’t meet.
9 – Avoid eating at establishments or bars. Use drive thru, delivery, or pick up options.
10 – STAY HOME
Among the officials associated with these recommendations were Phillip Spenrath, Wharton County judge; Debbie Cenko, OEM deputy coordinator; and Chad Odom, public information officer.
