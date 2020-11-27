Another one of the steps before the City of Wharton and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) can move forward with the FM 1301 Extension Project is continued care for the land that will one day have roads through it.
Five months ago, the first amendment between the city and SMC Consulting, Inc. was approved at a cost of $9,200. This amendment was to incorporate additional revisions and updates required by TxDOT for the prior Wetland Delineation and the Threatened and Endangered Species Evaluation.
This came nearly 10 years after elected officials entered into an agreement with SMC for Phase 1 of an environmental site assessment for a 6,000-lineal foot segment of a proposed roadway between Owens and Wilke roads. It was required for the extension project between FM 1301 and CR 235.
“The city staff has been working with TxDOT and IDCUS on moving forward with the project. The project requires some additional environmental review and meetings and documentation updating, requiring additional services be provided by SMC Consulting,” a memo during a Wharton City Council meeting this month read.
SMC’s Steve McElyea told longtime City Manager Andres Garza in an October letter that initial work was done in 2014, and due to a change in the regulations and the requirements by TxDOT due to age, all parties were forced to rework their prior reports.
According to the new resolution that the council approved, it reads that public hearing meetings could also occur.
