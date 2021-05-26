Wharton’s 2020 Street Improvement Project will commence again in July after there were delays due to inclement weather, raising the price to have it completed.
The Wharton City Council Monday unanimously approved to request a third change order for the project
“The Change Order would extend the contract completion date to further evaluate appropriate completion measures and provide for advantageous weather conditions,” a council meeting memo explained.
The original contract price was $726,670.02. The increase in this third order puts the price at $860,394.88, according to the contract.
Chad Emmel, with BEFCO Engineering, is the project consultant, and during the meeting said this would give workers time to evaluate the road surfaces. The work was done by Fuquay, Inc. on Sept. 20, 2020 and finished Oct. 8 the same year.
However, the work led to having a “punch list” being created when the project was put on hold due to winter weather.
The punch list consists of 65 different areas throughout the city.
The streets range from MLK Boulevard to Country Club, from Sunny to Sunset, Pecan to Walnut, Houston to Rusk, and all in between.
Due to mounting concerns to Wharton city staff, which included those from elected officials, a list was produced that includes street names, previous work dates, and specific problems to each.
Words like “streak” and “patches” and descriptions such as “adhesion issues” and “slick spots” are coined often in the punch list that was provided to the Wharton City Council.
In July 2020, Fuquay, Inc., which is based in New Braunfels, turned in the lowest base bid at $726,670.02 for the street project.
The city had budgeted $950,000 two years ago.
