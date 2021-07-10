Two different homes caught fire in and around Wharton on separate days and the destruction forced residents who resided there to find another place to live.
The Red Cross came to the aid of several victims, providing clothes, food, and a room to stay following the fires that were extinguished by Wharton Volunteer Fire Department personnel, Fire Chief Anthony Abbott said.
Last Friday, fire fighters responded to the 300 block of Moutray Street at 2:28 p.m. Four residents were displaced, including Loretta Rives, 88, her daughter Elena, son Bruce, and a friend. The victims were set up at a local hotel for a couple of days, and essentials were provided by a local church.
An electric outlet that had numerous devices plugged to it caused the back part of the room to begin burning, Abbott said. The fire was contained to a bedroom and an adjacent room, that also included part of the kitchen.
It took up to 10 firefighters to get the fire under control.
The first WVFD fire engine responded in less than two to five minutes because personnel had been at a community event at Just Do It Now on Martin Luther King Boulevard several blocks away.
The second fire occurred Tuesday in the 100 block of CR 136, southeast of the Wharton city limits.
Reginald Black, 30, lived in the manufactured home that caught fire.
The victim had poured alcohol on a bed to get rid of fleas, Abbott said. However, static electricity sparked the fire. The victim placed a blanket over the blaze, but the heat caused it to burn even further.
The occupant had closed the room when the blaze began and firefighters arrived so the damage was contained to the bedroom, but smoke damage was evident in an adjacent room.
The Boling VFD assisted. It took up to five fire fighters to put the blaze out.
The Red Cross also assisted the victim.
