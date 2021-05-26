A resolution that will have the words “God and the “Ten Commandments” appear in public buildings passed during the 87th Legislative session, a feat that State Rep. Phil Stephenson (R-Wharton) calls an achievement unto itself.
The House Concurrent Resolution 1 that Stephenson presented passed in the House State Affairs Committee without a single no vote on the Texas House Floor.
The resolution reads: “supporting prayers, including the use of the word ‘God,’ at public gatherings and displays of the Ten Commandments in public educational institutions and other government buildings.”
Stephenson, a five-term politician, has presented his resolution as many times since he was elected in 2013. The resolution went through four legislative sessions (83rd, 84th, 85th, and 86th), but it never passed out of the House State Affairs Committee, where it was referred to.
“From the outset of my campaign I pledged to the voters that I would file a resolution supporting prayers and the word ‘God’ in public spaces,” Stephenson said. “It's taken a long time. The resolution had to endure numerous sessions where a conservative agenda continuously had to take a back seat, even though Republicans had the majority.”
New House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) has created an environment that enables conservative ideas and initiatives to happen, Stephenson said.
“I don't give up easily,” Stephenson said. “Timing is everything I guess.”
The resolutions joint and co-authors stood behind Stephenson while it was presented in the House.
Stephenson represents House District 85, which includes south Fort Bend, Wharton and Jackson counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.